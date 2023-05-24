Shropshire nursing boss: Think Which Service this Bank Holiday weekend

Shropshire's director of nursing Hayley Flavell

The bank holiday weekend will soon be upon us and we are urging people to ‘Think which service?’ they need should they require medical help.

Our Emergency Departments (EDs) are extremely busy but especially during bank holidays, so it is important to know which local health service to use and when. It will ensure that you will get the right help at the right time.

EDs are for genuinely life-threatening emergencies, for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury, please continue to dial 999.

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need over the bank holiday, please visit 111.nhs.uk. NHS 111 online is available to signpost people to the best option for their care needs – it can provide the most appropriate local treatment option for medical issues, saving an unnecessary trip to ED. You can find out more about the services available on the Think Which Service website.

I would also like to congratulate one of our inspirational colleagues Tom Tanner who last week attended the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Party at Buckingham Palace.

Tom, who was told as a child that he would not walk without the use of crutches, is a Healthcare Assistant. Last year Tom completed the Duke of Edinburgh Award on the hottest day of the year – walking 10km using crutches and an all-terrain wheelchair.

He and his proud mum Teresa, who works as Lead Nurse for Safeguarding Children & Young People at our Trust, are both volunteers for St John’s Ambulance. What an incredible achievement – well done Tom!

Congratulations should also go to Clare Walsgrove, a Quality Matron, for her work on the Re-conditioning Games. Clare is one of the first in the county to be awarded a platinum medal for her passion, drive and enthusiasm getting behind the games.

The Re-conditioning Games, a national initiative, were launched late last year to encourage patients, visitors and colleagues to get moving.

We know that patients are coming into hospital much frailer than they previously would have been as a result of Covid-19 and lockdowns.

Keeping mobile can help reduce a person’s stay in hospital and bring both physical and psychological benefits.

Clare has been instrumental in leading and encouraging her team and other colleagues to get involved in the Games. Our clinical and ward teams have been building up a medal tally for their excellent work and at the last count our Trust sits fourth in the national league table for medals and second in the regional league table.

Medals are awarded for making a difference and supporting patients and colleagues to keep active and well.

Colleagues have organised and got involved in activities, such as chair-based exercises, balloon tennis, and events for Valentine’s Day, Easter and the Coronation.