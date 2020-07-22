Advertising
‘Amazing’ four-year-old praised for motivating mother to exercise
Kynsley was filmed telling her mother to ‘keep up the good work’.
A four-year-old has been praised online for providing “amazing” exercise motivation for her mother.
KP Pound recruited daughter Kynsley as a motivator and pays her in gummy worm sweets, saying the youngster “keeps me going” while exercising.
In a video posted on Twitter, four-year-old Kynsley can be heard in the background of her mother’s exercise video shouting: “Keep up the good work,” and: “Get yourself up and move.”
The video now has over two million views, with several people commenting under the footage that they wish Kynsley could train them, too.
Ms Pound, a teacher from Vero Beach, Florida, told the PA news agency: “We were sitting home a few weeks ago and I was telling her how I needed to start working out again.
“Sometimes I’m not motivated and I wish I had a trainer. She immediately said, ‘I’ll be your trainer’.
“Since then she’s been so amazing. I work out four to five times a week and she’s there with me.
“It’s literally our favourite thing to do together now… She takes her job very seriously.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.