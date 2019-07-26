Watch as fluffy flamingo chicks learn to swim at Oregon Zoo

Oregon Zoo in the United States has posted footage of its resident flamingo chicks learning to swim in a small pool.

The five greater flamingo chicks hatched at the zoo in early July, and are being hand-reared by keepers.

Posting the video to Facebook, Oregon Zoo said: “The fluffy flamingo chicks are learning to swim!”

Baby flamingos learn to swim The fluffy flamingo chicks are learning to swim! Posted by Oregon Zoo on Thursday, July 25, 2019

When the chicks were learning to walk, senior flamingo keeper Barbara Suhn said: “The chicks love to play with each other and explore their surroundings.

“They’ve got so much energy, it’s really fun to watch.”

The greater flamingo chicks will lose their grey feathers and develop pink colouring, which comes from a natural pink dye called canthaxanthin that they obtain from their diet of shrimp and algae, as they get older.