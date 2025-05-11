Partially-sighted man to travel across UK to raise funds for Fife charity

A partially-sighted man will travel the length of Britain to mark the 160th anniversary of a Fife-based sight loss charity.

Kris Baillie has been supported by Seescape for 10 years, and to repay the favour he is travelling from Shetland to Penzance in Cornwall to raise funds that will go towards helping others experiencing vision loss.

The 3,200-mile journey begins on Monday, where he will set off from his home in Fife, criss-crossing the country via public transport in an effort to show the challenges partially-sighted and disabled people face in getting from one place to another.

Mr Baillie, 45, will hop on ferries between Aberdeen and Shetland, as well as the UK’s longest train ride from Aberdeen to Penzance.

He will spend less than half an hour in Cornwall, before boarding a coach back up north to Edinburgh, via Birmingham and Leeds.

His journey will finally end back in Kirkcaldy just before midnight on May 18.

Since his diagnosis of partial sight loss in 2015, Kris has been supported by Seescape.

Seescape is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year and has launched a 160 Challenge as part of the celebrations, and to raise extra funds.

The charity supports more than 3,500 people across Fife every year who are blind or have sight loss, helping them to live independent lives through rehabilitation, advice and help with assistive technology.

Mr Baillie said: “I am very grateful to Seescape and everything they have done for me since I was diagnosed with sight loss. I wanted to help give back and celebrate their milestone anniversary.

“I wanted to take part in the 160 Challenge posed by Seescape, and my journey takes me 20 times 160 miles across the entire length of Britain.

“Public transport can sometimes be a challenge for someone with sight loss and I wanted to do this to challenge to show others that it is still possible to travel and live fully, with the right support, which is what Seescape has given me.

“I feel like I’m completing The Proclaimers song, 500 miles, but I am doing 2,500 more.”

Lesley Carcary, Seescape’s chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Kris and deeply touched by his determination and generosity.

“As we celebrate 160 years of service in Fife, this journey reminds us of the resilience of the people we support – and we are grateful for anyone who supports us, either through fundraising or volunteering.

“We can’t wait to follow Kris’s journey and support him along the way.”