Pigeon caught speeding by German authorities

A pigeon has become something of an online star after it triggered a speed camera in a German town.

The bird was clocked flying at 45kph (28mph) in a 30kph (19mph) zone in Bocholt, Borken near the Dutch border.

In a widely-shared post on their Facebook page Bocholt city council said even given a standard 3kph (2mph) leeway the bird was still going 12kph (7mph) too fast.

The usual fine for speeding in the town is 25 euro (£21), but the council said “whether and, above all, how” the bird will pay its on-the-spot fine “remains to be seen”.

The bird was captured by the speeding camera in February, but the city council said they had spent some time assessing the pictures.