Menu

Advertising

Your festive season just got a whole lot better with this adorable Nativity scene with dogs

Viral news | Published:

The pooches were persuaded to pose “with treats and praise”.

(Wags To Riches Pet Services)

If you are finding it hard to get into the festive spirit, maybe this special Nativity scene will help.

Recreated by Wags To Riches Pet Services, which is based in Leicestershire, the photo posted on their Facebook page shows a bunch of adorable pooches in their costumes (that look suspiciously like old towels).

The business in Mountsorrel is run by husband-and-wife team Jo and Toby.

Busy morning at W2R HQ, practising our nativity play …..

Posted by Wags To Riches Pet Services – Mountsorrel on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

“These pooches are some of our lovely clients.”

The couple decided to stage the Nativity scene for “a bit of fun”, which “was easily done with treats and praise”.

The photo, which was re-posted on Twitter, made people’s day with canine Jesus proving to be a big hit.

Advertising

Awwww.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News