Your festive season just got a whole lot better with this adorable Nativity scene with dogs

If you are finding it hard to get into the festive spirit, maybe this special Nativity scene will help.

Recreated by Wags To Riches Pet Services, which is based in Leicestershire, the photo posted on their Facebook page shows a bunch of adorable pooches in their costumes (that look suspiciously like old towels).

The business in Mountsorrel is run by husband-and-wife team Jo and Toby.

“These pooches are some of our lovely clients.”

The couple decided to stage the Nativity scene for “a bit of fun”, which “was easily done with treats and praise”.

The photo, which was re-posted on Twitter, made people’s day with canine Jesus proving to be a big hit.

The little puppy in the manger? — Carla Caira (@CarlaCairaxx) December 19, 2017

Well that's my life changed forever. — Mad Man Manson (@madmanmanson) December 18, 2017

Look!! at the baby Jesus!! ??? — Amanda Dooley (@amanda_dooley) December 18, 2017

