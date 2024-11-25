Communities begin ‘massive clean-up’ after flooding from Storm Bert

Communities in England and Wales are starting a “massive clean-up” after torrential rain and widespread flooding from Storm Bert over the weekend.

Residents in affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will by cleared by Christmas, as the Environment Secretary said the UK’s flood defences were in the “worst condition on record”.

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

A man in his 80s died after his car entered water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday, while a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing while walking his dog near the Afon Conwy river in North Wales on the same day.

More than 130 flood warnings and 160 alerts remained in place across the UK on Monday afternoon.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, has been issued for Billing Aquadrome and surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Cwmtillery, a former mining community in South Wales, suffered an apparent landslip during the storm on Sunday evening, with many locals asked to leave their homes overnight after mud and water came up to just below their windows.

Luc Robertson, who lives in Woodland Terrace in the village, told the PA news agency: “We just didn’t expect it, we haven’t prepared for it or anything, but obviously just glad that nobody’s injured.

Residents in Cwmtillery were asked to leave their homes after a landslip (George Thompson/PA)

“There was a small (slip) a couple of years ago but it was nothing on this scale, to be honest.

“All the debris, that’s what’s caused the carnage, it’s going to be a massive clean-up.”

Rob Scholes, 75, who went back to check the damage to his house on Monday after being moved out, said: “My neighbour phoned and said ‘don’t open your front door’, so I didn’t and we just watched it come up.

“I’ve just come back this morning to see the damage.

“To be honest, I really don’t think we’re going to get this cleared up by Christmas.”

(PA Graphics)

Welsh Water has issued a “boil water” notice to customers in 10 areas in South Wales, advising that their tap water may be contaminated because of flooding and must be boiled until further notice.

A major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday after between 200 and 300 properties were affected by flooding.

In a statement on Monday, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it had issued flood warnings before the downpour but there was “no silver bullet” to managing the flood risk, after criticism of the warnings from a local council leader.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the Government was allocating more money this winter to upgrade flood defences faster.

The area around the Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire has been flooded (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “This Government inherited from the previous government flood defences that are in the worst condition on record.

“Now we’ve allocated in the budget £2.4 billion to upgrade our flood defences, better maintain those we already have, build new flood defences to keep people safe.

“That will make a difference and that’s what we need to do to cope much better with the impact of climate change that we’re seeing with these floods.”

Mr Reed added the Government would “stand ready to offer whatever further support we can” for those worst affected in Wales.

Storm Bert is “only just slowly pulling away” from the UK on Monday, leading to a mixture of sunny spells and showers for many, according to the Met Office.

Frequent showers are expected in Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and the West Country, with sunnier, drier weather across parts of the Midlands and south-east England.

A new yellow rain warning in a north west area of the Scottish Highlands has been issued by the forecaster until 11.59pm on Monday, with 50mm to 70mm of rainfall and snow melt expected to cause flooding.

(PA Graphics)

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire and Stansted Airport after several fallen trees damaged overhead wires. No trains are expected to run until 5pm.

London Northwestern Railway said no rail services would operate through Northampton due to the River Nene bursting its banks.

Great Western Railways warned passengers not to travel as it suspended services on all key routes because of flooding and fallen trees.

Transport for Wales said all services between Pontypridd and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil are currently cancelled with disruption expected throughout Monday.

Services between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness in Lancashire will not run until Friday due to heavy flooding, with rail replacement transport extending journey times by up to an hour.

Communities have faced high levels of floodwater (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fire crews rescued 57 children and one adult from school bus after it became stranded in flood water on Eckington Bridge in Worcestershire on Monday morning, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said.

West Mercia Police said officers were investigating an incident circulating on social media showing a tractor driving through flood water in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, on Sunday, allegedly causing damage to local premises.

Around 350,000 homes in England lost power during the storm, though most have since been reconnected.

Some areas saw more than 130mm of rain in 24 hours on Sunday.