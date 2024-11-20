Cop29 president faces pressure over LSE climate academic detained in Azerbaijan

The Cop29 president is facing pressure over a former London School of Economics climate professor detained in Azerbaijan as the country hosts the UN climate summit.

In a letter to Mukhtar Babayev, 157 academics from across the world urged him to advocate for the release of Dr Gubad Ibadoghlu as negotiations in the city of Baku entered their final days.

The 53-year-old professor, whose research focuses on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sectors as well as climate issues, was arrested last summer on charges of fraud while visiting his family in Baku before being released under house arrest in April.

Human rights campaigners say the charges are dubious and his detention is part of efforts to crack down on environmental activists in the country as it hosts Cop29.

His family also claim he has been blocked from receiving medical treatment for a heart condition as well as a host of other serious conditions.

Dr Gubad Ibadoghlu with his daughter Zhala Bayramova (Zhala Bayramova/PA)

The letter, which was signed by several scholars in exile from their native countries including Nataliia Verovkina from Ukraine and Mohammad Kazim Karimi, from Afghanistan, urged Mr Babayev to push for Dr Ibadoghlu’s immediate release as Cop29 reaches its final stages.

“The nature of his work and efforts to combat corruption in the climate sector aligns closely with the goals of climate conferences like Cop29, making his continued detention particularly concerning,” it said.

“Most urgently, Dr Ibadoghlu’s deteriorating health condition is of utmost concern.”

The professor’s children also appealed to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to take action before negotiations conclude later this week.

His daughter Zhala Bayramova told the PA news agency: “My father is dying. He needs urgent heart surgery but he is kept hostage in Azerbaijan instead of being at LSE teaching British students.

“It is very disappointing seeing the Government not addressing my dad’s case. We are pleading to save his life.”

His son Ibad Bayramov said: “Given the close economic and political ties between the UK and Azerbaijan, the Labour government has a unique opportunity to uphold human rights values during its bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani counterparts.

“Human rights and climate change are inter-related and Cop29 puts Azerbaijan in the spotlight like never before.

“This moment represents a rare chance for Keir Starmer and David Lammy to address my father’s case, as it is uncertain whether they will have another opportunity to visit Baku or engage directly on this issue after Cop29.

Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Cop29 lead negotiator, was challenged about Dr Gubad Ibadoghlu’s case at the summit on Wednesday (Rafiq Maqbool/AP/PA)

“If there is any intention to advocate for justice, the time to act is now.”

It comes after Cop29 lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev was confronted about the case while speaking to reporters at the summit in Baku on Wednesday.

He said: “Surely I’m not going to comment on any ongoing judicial processes.

“We are here to make a connect first for the sake of humanity, to, at the end, adopt important decisions on climate action and I’m sure with this and the different measures the parties will get there.”

The Azerbaijani government has previously rejected claims of a crackdown on environmental defenders and that it holds political prisoners.

An UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The UK continues to consistently advocate for Dr Ibadoghlu’s access to appropriate medical care and right to a fair legal process, and would welcome any decision by the Azerbaijani authorities which allow him to travel abroad to receive appropriate medical care, as required.

“We will continue to use our diplomatic channels to raise our concerns about the protection of freedoms and human rights in Azerbaijan.”

PA has contacted the Cop29 presidency and Azerbaijan’s government for comment.