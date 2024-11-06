In Pictures: President-elect Donald Trump’s previous UK visits

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump after he was elected as the 47th US president and said the pair would seek to consolidate and strengthen US-UK relations.

Mr Trump has been a regular visitor to the UK, and enjoyed a state visit in 2019, attending a banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace in June 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

Philip May and then prime minister Theresa May welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump to Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

Donald Trump, with his wife Melania and the Duke of York, places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Donald Trump’s motorcade makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Clarence House in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Donald Trump and his wife Melania (left) at Clarence House to take tea with the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Marine One arrives at Buckingham Palace (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Donald Trump and the late Queen Elizabeth II at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Mr Trump’s visit to the UK was greeted by significant protests.

Protesters in Parliament Square on the second day of the state visit to the UK by then US president Donald Trump (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The late Queen Elizabeth II greets Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador in London, in June 2019 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Protesters with the Baby Trump Balloon in Parliament Square during the state visit of Donald Trump in June 2019 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Donald Trump and the late Queen Elizabeth II inspect a guard of honour at Windsor Castle (Matt Dunham/PA)

The former US president owns golf courses in Scotland, which he has visited several times.

Donald Trump with Nigel Farage, now MP for Clacton and leader of Reform UK, at the Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire in May 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Donald Trump visited the beach where he planned to build a £300 million golf course at Menie Estate near Aberdeen in April 2006 (David Cheskin/PA)