In Pictures: President-elect Donald Trump’s previous UK visits
Mr Trump undertook a state visit to the UK in 2019 when he met several members of the royal family.
Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump after he was elected as the 47th US president and said the pair would seek to consolidate and strengthen US-UK relations.
Mr Trump has been a regular visitor to the UK, and enjoyed a state visit in 2019, attending a banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Trump’s visit to the UK was greeted by significant protests.
The former US president owns golf courses in Scotland, which he has visited several times.