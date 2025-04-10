Shropshire Star
Firefighters battle blaze inside ground floor flat in Telford

Firefighters have battled a blaze inside a flat in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 4.25pm reporting a house fire Beaconsfield in Brookside. 

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Crews arrived to a fire in a ground floor flat.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.

The fire was under control by 6.44pm. 

