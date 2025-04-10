Firefighters battle blaze inside ground floor flat in Telford
Firefighters have battled a blaze inside a flat in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 4.25pm reporting a house fire Beaconsfield in Brookside.
Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Crews arrived to a fire in a ground floor flat.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.
The fire was under control by 6.44pm.