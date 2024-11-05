2024 Belfast Field of Remembrance officially opened

The 2024 Field of Remembrance has been opened to the public in Belfast.

A special Remembrance service was held at the site at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday morning including a two minute silence at 11am and the playing of the Last Post.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray was among those who planted crosses alongside serving members of the military and veterans, while Dr Philip McGarry attended to represent the King.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Dr Philip McGarry representing the King at the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

It is one of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance across the UK and is set to be open daily from 10am to 4pm until it closes on November 14.

More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six fields taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or secular tribute.

Kate Holvey-Williams, head of armed forces engagement at the Royal British Legion, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to deliver this year’s Field of Remembrance in Belfast.

Flag bearers lower their flags at the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall ahead of Armistice Day commemorations (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It is an opportunity for every community to come together to spend a moment in reflection and recognition of our armed forces, past and present.

“The field is open to all to plant a token of remembrance until 14th November.”