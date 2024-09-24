What are the rules around e-bikes?

Police seizures of e-bikes have soared.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on the issue.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan rides a legal rental e-bike outside City Hall, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– What are e-bikes?

Bikes with a rechargeable battery and an electric motor, meaning they are generally heavier than normal bikes.

– Who can ride an e-bike?

Anyone aged 14 or over.

– Do riders need a licence or helmet?

No.

– Do e-bikes need to be registered, taxed or insured?

No.

E-bikes can be ridden on cycle lanes (Jacob King/PA)

– Where can e-bikes be ridden?

Anywhere a conventional bike can be used, including on cycle lanes and paths as well as roads.

– What are the rules for e-bike electric motors?

They must have a maximum power output of 250 watts and must cut out when the e-bike reaches a speed of 15.5mph.

– What is the requirement for e-bikes that can be propelled without pedalling?

Machines with a so-called twist and go throttle – meaning the motor can work without the pedals being turned – must be type approved by the Government, which confirms they meet certain regulatory standards.

– What must e-bikes display?

Either the power output or the manufacturer of the motor, and either the battery’s voltage or the maximum speed of the bike with electric assistance.

Police forces are cracking down on illegal e-bikes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– What if a machine fails to meet these requirements?

It is classed as a motorbike or moped and must be registered and taxed.

Riders must hold a driving licence and wear a helmet.

– What are the main concerns about illegally modified e-bikes?

That their speed and weight is a potentially a lethal combination in collisions with pedestrians.