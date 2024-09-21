In Pictures: Veterans watch as paratroopers leap to mark the Battle of Arnhem
Events were held in the Netherlands to mark the 80th anniversary of an operation that did not achieve its key objective.
Veterans were joined by royalty in the Netherlands at the 80th anniversary of a key battle in the Allies’ move to liberate Europe from Nazi rule.
The event commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, a manoeuvre intended to create a route for the Allied forces into northern Germany in September 1944.
While the operation succeeded in capturing the Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Nijmegen, it failed in its key objective – securing the bridge over the Rhine at Arnhem.
Modern-day paratroopers from several Nato countries imitated the actions of their predecessors in taking a leap.
Further events are planned for Sunday in remembrance of Operation Market Garden.
On Saturday, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands was present to honour the veterans and lay a wreath to the fallen.