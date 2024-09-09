Schools trying to encourage teachers to opt out of pension scheme – union

The Government is being urged to take action against schools trying to encourage teachers to opt out of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS).

The NASUWT said thousands of teachers were being given the option of leaving the scheme in return for higher salaries.

There have been reports of private schools trying to encourage teachers to leave the scheme.

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said attempts to persuade or induce teachers to opt out of the TPS will be resisted strongly (Simon Boothe/NASUWT/PA)

The NASUWT said United Learning Trust, which operates around 100 state-funded schools, is proposing to offer thousands of teachers the option of leaving the TPS in exchange for a higher salary.

Senior Vice President Wayne Broom told the TUC Congress in Brighton: “The significance of the United Learning proposals is that this is the largest multi-academy trust in England and is as such directly maintained and funded by the government as a large public sector employer.

“The Teachers’ Pension Scheme is mandatory for multi-academy trusts as a public body.

“This is the first time we have seen a significant public body, which is an employer of teachers propose to incentivise opt-outs from that scheme.

“It is vital that both the Government and the Pensions Regulator take action against public sector employers, which offer higher salaries to employees in return for opting out of public sector schemes.”

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “Any attempt to seek to persuade or induce teachers to opt out of the TPS will be resisted strongly.

“United Learning’s actions are not acceptable and we will not hesitate to do whatever it takes to protect our members.”