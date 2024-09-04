Inquests opened into deaths of driver and two pedestrians killed in crash

A coroner has acknowledged the efforts of members of the public and emergency services as inquests into the deaths of three people in a crash in a North Wales coastal town were opened.

The driver of a car which crashed into pedestrians Stephen and Katherine Burch in Beaumaris, Anglesey, was named as Humphrey Pickering, 81, of Colwyn Bay, Conwy, during the proceedings on Wednesday.

The hearing in Caernarfon, which lasted just a few minutes, was told Mr and Mrs Burch, a vicar and charity worker who were both retired, were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene on Alma Street following the collision at 2.45pm on Wednesday August 28.

Senior coroner for north-west Wales Kate Robertson said: “A motor vehicle driven along Alma Street in Beaumaris by Humphrey Pickering has collided with two pedestrians, Katherine Burch and Stephen Burch, and then with a property. All passed away at the scene.”

The provisional causes of death for Mr and Mrs Burch, from Alcester in Warwickshire, were given as multiple injuries.

The provisional cause of death for Mr Pickering, who was pronounced dead by an air ambulance paramedic, was chest injuries.

Ms Robertson said: “The investigations remain ongoing into the collision which sadly took the lives of these people.

“This inquest will therefore be adjourned to allowing those ongoing investigations to continue.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass my most sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died and also acknowledge the significant efforts made by members of the public and emergency services at the scene at the time.”

Following the deaths, a tribute was issued by the Diocese of Coventry, which said: “This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as vicar of St James, Fletchamstead, for 19 years.

“Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith, and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS (Church Pastoral Aid Society) and worship ministry.

“As a couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah, as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss.”

One witness told the PA news agency she had been in a hotel overlooking the scene when she heard a “loud bang” and then watched “people trying very, very hard to do CPR”.

She said: “The town is absolutely full of tourists and people walk down that street. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful place.”