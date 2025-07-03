You can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care, Streeting warned

MPs have warned the Health Secretary that “you can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care” following the launch of the Government’s 10-year health plan.

Social care was described as a “very significant question” hanging over the blueprint by the shadow health secretary.

Speaking in Commons on Thursday, Edward Argar warned Wes Streeting he risks failing to “seize the genuine opportunity” presented by the plan if social care is not also reformed.

There were also calls to bring forward the end date of the Casey Commission, which aims to set out a plan to implement a national care service, in order to go “further and faster” on social care.

Mr Argar said: “Unless we move faster to adjust the challenges of social care and put it on a sustainable footing, these reforms risk failing to seize the genuine opportunity presented.”

Mr Streeting said: “We’re not waiting for Casey. The Spending Review gave an additional £4 billion to social care, and we’re delivering the biggest expansion of carers allowance since the 1970s, significant increase in the disabled facilities grant.

“And the deputy prime minister and I will shortly be setting out how we will deliver the first ever fair pay agreements for the care workforce, building a real social care progression.”

The Casey Commission launched earlier this year, with the first phase expected to report in 2026, although recommendations from the initial probe will be implemented in phases over the course of 10 years.

Social care leaders have raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some reforms to be introduced.

The second phase of the commission, setting out longer-term reforms, is due to report by 2028.

Mr Streeting said social care “has to be part” of neighbourhood health, adding: “In the context of this plan, social care features because it has a role to play on admission avoidance and speeding up delayed discharges.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said a plan for the future of the NHS is “welcome” but sought reassurance on social care.

“In 143 pages of the 10-year plan, there is only a passing reference to social care,” she said.

“Everyone knows that you can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care.

“With so many people unable to return home from hospital to get the care they need, solving the crisis in social care is a huge part of moving care out of hospital and into the community.”

Mr Streeting said: “I hope the house is reassured by the action we’ve already taken on social care, that’s greater funding, the expansion of carers allowance, increasing the disabled facilities grant, the Fair Pay agreements, and the role and the partnership that we will see with social care to deliver better neighbourhood health services.

“And I should also say, especially in the context of what we’ve been describing about the importance of data and digital connections and better systems, in some parts of the country the social care system is actually ahead of the NHS, making better use of data, joining up systems in a more effective and efficient way.

“And there’s lots that the NHS can learn from social care as well as the other way around.”

The chief executive of Care England, Professor Martin Green, also warned that the NHS “cannot deliver this vision alone”.

“If adult social care is not put at the centre of delivery – not just as a partner, but as a leader – this plan will falter,” he added.

“The plan speaks to a future we’ve already been building. But vision alone isn’t enough. Providers need clarity, investment, and status.

“Without a clear role for adult social care, this plan will leave a gap between policy and reality.”