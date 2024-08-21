Four people who died in Bradford house fire named by police

Four people who died in a house fire in Bradford have been named by West Yorkshire Police, with the force adding that the man arrested on suspicion of murder is in critical condition in hospital.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene and three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The police believe the incident was “domestic related”.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following a house fire where four people, including three children, died (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a press conference on Wednesday, superintendent Lucy Leadbeater said: “Whilst inquiries are at their early stages, we believe that the fire was started deliberately and this incident was domestic related.

“Detectives from our homicide and major inquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.”