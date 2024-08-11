Shropshire Star
In pictures: Up, up and away – Hot air balloons add colour to Bristol skyline

More than 100 hot air balloons have taken part in this year’s event.

Published
Last updated
Hot air balloons of all colours float above north Somerset at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Hot air balloons have been taking to the skies above Bristol for the past three days at the annual international fiesta.

First held in 1979, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta celebrates the city’s links to hot air ballooning.

More than 100 hot air balloons have taken part in this year’s event, which is based in the hills of the Ashton Court area of the city.

Hot air balloons flash the burners as they prepare to lift off
A hot air balloonist flashes the burners as he prepares to lift off (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons lift off at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
Hot air balloons lift off at the fiesta (Ben Birchall/PA)
A balloon pilot checks the rigging during pre-flight inflation checks
A balloon pilot checks the rigging during pre-flight inflation checks (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons lift off at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons float above north Somerset
Hot air balloons float above north Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons lift off at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
(Ben Birchall/PA)
A hot air balloon floats above North Somerset at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
(Ben Birchall/PA)
A hot air balloon pilot checks the rigging inside a balloon canopy at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons lift off at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, an annual free festival of hot air ballooning
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons float above north Somerset at the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
(Ben Birchall/PA)
