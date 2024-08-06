Cleverly criticises plan for ‘standing army’ of public order police

Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of a “standing army” of public order police to deal with the rioting has come under fire from shadow home secretary James Cleverly.

The Prime Minister on Monday set out the plan to assemble thousands of specialist police officers to crack down on the violent disorder plaguing Britain’s streets for a week.

But Tory leadership hopeful Mr Cleverly pointed out uncertainties surrounding the proposal.

Writing on X, he said: “Labour still don’t understand that they’re not in opposition any more. In government you can’t just say stuff, you have to do stuff.”

He went on to pose a series of questions about the plan, including: “Using the word ‘army’ always sounds tough but is he suggesting a paramilitary police force?

“What new or additional powers will the unit have?

“Police forces across the UK have officers who are public order trained, but when not dealing with disorder they have other police duties.

“Will this standing army of officers have no other duties? If so, what will they do when there are no riots? Or is Starmer expecting permanent riots?”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a ‘standing army’ of specialist public duty officers to deal with the unrest (James Manning/PA)

Mr Cleverly, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, also asked how much extra budget is being allocated, how long it will take to recruit the officers and where the unit will be based.

Earlier on Tuesday, justice minister Heidi Alexander revealed more details about the so-called standing army of officers.

Ms Alexander told Times Radio: “These are police officers who have had specialist training in dealing with public order offences.

“We had 4,000 available at the weekend. There will be another 2,000 available this week. It also means that police officers are able to be deployed in parts of the country where they are needed most.”

The PA news agency understands it is an expansion of the existing mutual aid scheme, to allow officers to be deployed around the country as needed.

How long this measure will be in place and what it will cost is not yet known.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.