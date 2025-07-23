George Baldock died in pool accident with no substances in system – inquest

Former professional footballer George Baldock died in an accident in his own swimming pool with no drugs or alcohol in his system, an inquest has found.

The 31-year-old Greece international had been living in Athens after recently signing for Panathinaikos when he died on October 9 last year.

He spent the majority of his career playing as a defender for MK Dons and Sheffield United, having been born in Buckinghamshire, and had played a club fixture just three days prior to the incident.

An inquest into Baldock’s death at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court on Wednesday confirmed his medical cause of death as drowning.

Wembley Stadium paid tribute to Baldock the day after his death (Adam Davy/PA)

His family had previously said in a statement that Baldock had “tragically drowned” whilst swimming in the pool at his home.

An investigation by Greek police after the incident also found no evidence of criminal activity.

Baldock was discovered in the swimming pool at his address, in the Glyfada district of Athens, on October 9 and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found no drugs or alcohol in his system and that he had a very large heart “that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrythmias”, where the heart beats too fast, too slowly or irregularly.

Senior coroner for Milton Keynes Tom Osborne concluded Baldock’s death was an accident.

Tributes were paid across the country in the days after Baldock’s death, including by his former clubs and at a Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley where the stadium held a period of silence and both teams wore black armbands.

In a statement released at the time, Baldock’s family said: “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person.

“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.”

Baldock was due to fly home the following day to celebrate his son’s first birthday, his family said.