Amanda Abbington worries about taking public transport after Strictly threats

Amanda Abbington says she feels “exposed and vulnerable” on public transport because of online threats against her from Strictly Come Dancing fans.

The actress, 53, made a complaint about the teaching methods of her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, months after withdrawing early from the 2023 series of the celebrity competition, citing medical issues.

Abbington, known for the popular shows Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, alleges that she was subject to “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” and a “toxic environment” while on the BBC One programme.

Pernice, who left his job as a Strictly professional before the upcoming season, rejects “any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour”, and believes he will be cleared by a BBC review.

Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)

His 2016 dance partner, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, claimed that she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” during her stint on the programme, but did not name Pernice.

Abbington told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Friday that she “stepped away from social media” after she received “incredibly toxic and relentless” online abuse.

She previously claimed this included death and rape threats against her and her family.

Abbington said: “When I’m on the train and things, I do sometimes feel exposed and vulnerable, I do, because of the nature of the threats I was getting.

“You do feel like you’re public enemy number one for saying ‘I do not feel entirely happy with this’.”

However, Abbington did say she has had women tell her they were encouraged to be vocal in their workplaces.

She also said: “(I’ve had) so many beautiful responses from people just giving me a cuddle and just saying ‘we love you’ and thank you for doing this for my daughter and my family’.”

Abbington also said there were “pockets of times” when she got along with Pernice, before saying their relationship would return to “chaos”.

She said: “When you’re in a room, and you just feel ‘I don’t want to be spoken to like this, I don’t deserve to be spoken to like this, I’m trying my best. I’m working hard and for these things to be happening to me’.

“I recognise red flags and I recognise bad behaviour, because it’s happened to me in the past, and they were coming up more and more frequently.

“And I decided to just speak to the producers about it and say, ‘Look, I’m not comfortable. This is beginning to slightly get out of hand. And it’s a repeat pattern, it starts well, and then it starts to descend into chaos’.

“And I don’t think I deserve that because I’m coming into this room with a positive outlook and trying to do the best that I can and that’s not being reciprocated. I don’t feel happy or safe.”

The actress has previously claimed that producers installed cameras in the training studio, but did not act on her allegations.

Abbington added that she was told this type of behaviour “happened before” and said: “I don’t think women should have to go through this, women should be allowed to stand up and go ‘This behaviour is affecting me. It’s not fair, please do something about it’. So everybody’s happy.”

She also said that fellow actress Sue Vincent, who co-created The Madame Blanc Mysteries, advised her to speak up, saying that she told her to “just think about how you would feel if you didn’t say something” when she is in her 70s.

Abbington also said: “I want somebody to go on to Strictly and have the best experience because that’s what I wanted, and it didn’t happen.”

On Thursday, British swimmer Tom Dean said he would be part of the 2024 line-up for Strictly.

He made the announcement after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

Rumoured contestants include footballer and pundit Paul Merson and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles, blind comedian Chris McCausland, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks and social media star Grace Keeling, better known as GK Barry.

The BBC and Pernice have been contacted for a further response.