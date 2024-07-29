City council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told

A lawyer representing campaigners against proposals to industrialise part of an Aberdeen park has told the Court of Session that Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal duty to perform an impact assessment on the plans.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park (FSFP) are challenging Aberdeen City Council’s plans to turn the park into a site called an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

ETZ Ltd, which is poised to fund the project, is a private sector-led and not-for-profit company spearheading the North East of Scotland’s energy transition ambition, receiving governmental support.

Solicitor advocate Mike Dailly, representing FSFP, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh that Aberdeen City Council had failed to carry out an equality impact assessment at any point in relation to the plans.

The park is set around the ruined St Fittick’s Church in the Torry area of Aberdeen (Alamy/PA)

This amounted, he told the court, to a failure by the council to discharge its responsibilities as a “listed authority” under the Equalities Act, and suggested that if the court accepted this it would render the plans unlawful.

“If I can convince the court of that point, that’s sufficient to make a submission that the decision itself was unlawful,” he explained.

Quoting from the Equalities Act, Mr Dailly explained that as a “listed authority” the council was obliged to carry out an impact assessment in relation to any “proposed new or revised policy or practice.”

He argued that a meeting of the full council on September 11 2023, in which the proposals were discussed, met this condition and triggered an assessment, in that it reached “a significant operational decision in relation to the park”.

He also described the detrimental impact the development of the park would have on local people with protected characteristics.

This “policy decision,” he said, “will do significant disadvantage for children, older persons, and those with disabilities who use the park, and it will have a profoundly adverse impact on their health and wellbeing.”

He added that GPs in Aberdeen had produced a “policy position setting out their concerns … particularly from a health perspective.

Judge Lord Fairlie took issue with Mr Dailly’s interpretation of the Aberdeen City Council meeting of September 11 2023 as reaching a policy decision.

He said that, in his view, it only amounted to the council tasking the chief officer with a “fact-finding exercise” to learn out more about the proposed development by interested parties including, but not limited to, ETZ Limited and the Port of Aberdeen.

He said it would not be possible for the council to carry out an impact assessment until more details about any proposals were known, asking Mr Dailly: “How can it carry out an impact assessment until it knows what it’s carrying out an impact assessment on?”

Mr Dailly countered that ETZ Limited had a “masterplan” setting out its proposals, and that it had “an active planning application to industrialise St Fittick’s Park” which, he said, had been initiated “way before the decision in September last year”.

He also said that, since the September meeting, ETZ had already carried out “substantive work” on the site, including drilling, boring holes and fencing off parts of the park for public safety.

However, Lord Fairlie maintained that it was not clear that the actual proposal would ultimately be the same as those set out in the masterplan or elsewhere, and that the council would need to know the full details of the plans in order to perform an impact assessment.

He also questioned the suggestion from Mr Dailly that an impact assessment on ETZ Limited’s plans could have been carried out pre-emptively, asking Mr Dailly why the council should only perform an assessment in relation to ETZ when “there are other possibilities to be investigated”.

Mr Dailly also pointed to an “apparent bias” on the part of the council in relation to the proposal to develop the park, saying there was an “interest or apparent interest” in ETZ Limited by Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Christian Allard.

Mr Allard, he explained, was a council-appointed director of a company called One which, he said, is linked to ETZ Limited and has “aligned business goals”.

This created, he told the court, an “apparent bias” that should have caused him to withdraw from the September 11 meeting.

However, Lord Fairlie disputed this, pointing out that the council would have been aware of his role in One given it was the council itself that had appointed him to it, and given that Mr Allard had already declared his interest in the company at a previous council meeting.

He explained: “The apparent bias argument doesn’t hold because everybody know of his involvement in the company. They put him there and he had declared it.”

The judge added that in any event the council vote on September 11 passed 32 votes to 12, and that if Mr Allard had declined to participate in it the outcome would have been the same.

Mr Dailly subsequently agreed to withdraw this argument.

The hearing continues.