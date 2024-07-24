Stab attack on Army officer not terror-related, police believe

A knife attack on a uniformed Army officer is not thought to be terror-related and the suspected attacker may have mental health problems, police have said.

Kent Police said a number of knives have been recovered from the scene in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham where a serviceman aged in his 40s was left with serious injuries just before 6pm on Tuesday.

Shocked witnesses described hearing screams as the officer was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker who fled the scene on a moped.

(PA Graphics)

Head of the Army General Sir Roly Walker condemned the stabbing as “horrific and unprovoked”.