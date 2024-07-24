New MP says she is ‘no Disney princess’ as she draws inspiration from Pocahontas

A newly elected MP has promised not to sing in the House of Commons as she told her colleagues she is “no Disney princess”.

Lauren Sullivan, who was elected in Gravesham on the Thames Estuary, said the real Pocahontas who inspired the 1995 Disney film of the same name, was buried in her constituency after her death in the early 1600s.

Ms Sullivan described Pocahontas as a “strong female figure”, adding: “As the first woman MP for Gravesham, I can draw on her for inspiration.

“But I can assure the House that while I admire strong female role models that Disney provides – such as the likes of Mulan, or Merida from Brave, or even Elsa – I am no Disney princess, and certainly nobody in this chamber would want to hear me sing.”

To laughter and referring to a song from the Disney hit animated film Frozen, the Labour MP added: “So madame deputy speaker, I’ll just Let It Go.”

A guide to the rules of behaviour expected by those in the House of Commons says singing and chanting are not permitted in the Chamber.

According to records kept by St George’s Church in Gravesend, “a Virginian lady borne, was buried in ye chancell” by the name Rebecca Wrolfe.

Rebecca Rolfe was the married name of Native American woman Pocahontas, who arrived in England from the United States. She died in 1617.

The church was destroyed in a fire in 1726 and the grave’s precise location remains unknown.

A statue of Pocahontas in Gravesend, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Making her maiden speech, Ms Sullivan said she “welcomes” a proposal by the Government to review the curriculum.

A qualified secondary school science teacher, she added: “I know from my own children that while they attend a great state school, the stress and pressure of the system of constant testing, even from primary school onwards, is leaving less time for play, creativity, socialisation.

“Our education system seems, at times, to focus on evidencing for Ofsted’s needs, rather than that of the education and wellbeing of children, especially those with special educational needs.”

Ms Sullivan praised the work of religious organisations, following an alleged incident at a Sikh gurdwara in her constituency a week after the General Election.

She said: “We are proud to have one of Europe’s – if not Europe’s – largest gurdwara… in Gravesham, and I would like to commend and pay tribute to the incredible voluntary work that they did before, during and after the Covid pandemic.

“The many communities during Covid, we saw a coming-together: whether that be churches, our mosques, temples, and other voluntary organisations – we saw the very best of people.”

Kent Police were called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on July 11 to reports of a disturbance. A 17-year-old boy was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence, threats to kill, threatening a person with a bladed weapon and possessing a bladed article in a public place.