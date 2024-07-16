What the papers say – July 16

The “grim discovery” of a body in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater features heavily on Tuesday’s front pages.

DNA tests will be carried out on the body found in a ravine close to where he disappeared and the site of his mobile phone’s last-known location.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer was last seen nearly a month ago after attending a music festival in northern Tenerife.

He is likely to have suffered an “accident or fall”, according to police.

The Daily Express and Metro both lead with the tragic discovery, with the Daily Mirror labelling the latest development his family’s “worst nightmare”.

The i splashes on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s phone call with former US president Donald Trump following an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, while The Guardian focuses on the presidential candidate’s denunciation of “witch-hunts” despite pledges to unite the nation.

And The Times front page reveals a poll boost for the former president in several battleground states following the attempt on his life.

The Financial Times leads on a legal victory for Donald Trump after a judge dismissed charges related to classified documents brought by United States attorney general Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Trump selecting “firebrand” Senator JD Vance to be his vice presidential running mate.

The Daily Mail leads with new recommendations for doctors to start warning patients about the dangers of climate change, saying the “controversial guidance” from the Royal College of Physicians said medics should start looking out for “eco stress” and encourage remote appointments to cut emissions.