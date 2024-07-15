William and Kate hail England’s ‘teamwork, grit and determination’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised England’s “teamwork, grit and determination”, hailing the Three Lions an “inspiration to all of us, young and old”.

William and Kate shared a personal message to Gareth Southgate and his players the day after their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, along with a photo of their two youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watching the final.

Charlotte and Louis, wearing England shirts bearing their names and ages – nine and six – were pictured from behind as they sat in front of the television during the match.

The image was taken by the princess.

William and Kate’s message read: “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

The prince, president of the FA, and eldest son Prince George travelled to Berlin to watch England’s attempt at glory, with William telling the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

Spain claimed a 2-1 win as the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.