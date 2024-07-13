What the papers say – July 13

A smattering of political headlines make up Saturday’s front pages in among a wealth of Euros coverage.

The iweekend and Daily Mirror dedicate their front pages to England’s Euro 2024 final clash with Spain.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Star lead with calls for England manager Gareth Southgate to receive a knighthood.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports half of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet opposed planning proposals in their own constituencies.

The FT Weekend leads with the Prime Minister preparing to unveil a revamp of the House of Lords, including axing hereditary peers.

The Daily Mail says the Justice Secretary has warned urgent action is needed to tackle the nation’s prisons crisis, while The Times carries an admission from Shabana Mahmood that plans to ease overcrowding by releasing criminals earlier in their sentence could compromise public safety.