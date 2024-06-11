Gary Glitter ordered to pay more than £500,000 in damages to abuse victim

Gary Glitter has been ordered to pay more than £500,000 in damages to one of his victims who sued him at the High Court.

The woman is suing Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her and two other young people between 1975 and 1980.

She previously secured a “default judgment” in her claim – a ruling in her favour over Glitter’s liability – and on Tuesday Mrs Justice Tipples said the woman was entitled to damages of £508,800.

The judge said in a 13-page ruling: “There is no doubt that the claimant was subject to sexual abuse of the most serious kind by the defendant when she was only 12 years old and that has had very significant adverse impact on the rest of her life.”

Mrs Justice Tipples said the six-figure-sum includes £381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapy and treatment.

A hearing is expected on Tuesday to consider any interest on the damages and legal costs.

At a hearing in March, the High Court in London heard the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been unable to work for several decades as a result of the abuse.

Her barrister Jonathan Metzer said Glitter’s abuse had a “dramatic and terrible impact” on her education, work and personal relationships.

Glitter was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February last year after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence.

Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children.