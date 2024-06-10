Strike by fuel delivery drivers is called off

A strike by tanker drivers supplying garage forecourts and aviation fuel has been called off after an improved pay deal was agreed, a union has said.

Members of Unite based at Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire had planned to walk out on June 6-8 and 13-15, affecting deliveries across the North West and Scottish Borders.

The drivers, who work Oxalis, formerly Hoyer which recently rebranded, said their pay offer was significantly lower than that of their colleagues in other parts of the country.

But strike action due to take place last week was postponed and on Monday the union said members had voted to accept an improved pay deal.

All scheduled industrial action has now been called off.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Congratulations to Oxalis’s Stanlow tanker drivers, who stood together for better pay and won.

“This is yet another example of how Unite’s unrelenting focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is boosting our members’ incomes.”

Unite regional officer Paul Lomax said: “This pay win could not have been secured without the hard work and solidarity of our members.”