Sarwar pledges Labour will put Scotland at forefront of medical research

Anas Sarwar has said a Labour government would put Scotland at the “global forefront” of medical research.

The Scottish Labour leader has taken aim at the SNP and the Conservatives, accusing both parties of “undermining” the sector.

Speaking ahead of a campaign visit to Glasgow, Mr Sarwar said the “world-class” research would form a key part of the party’s industrial strategy.

Mr Sarwar said: “Life sciences is a Scottish success story – creating jobs and attracting investment while making a crucial contribution to the fight against diseases like Scotland’s biggest killer, cancer.

“But this fantastic sector is being held back by two bad governments putting needless obstacles in its way.

“Tory chaos and SNP incompetence have undermined Scotland’s world-class research sector, but Labour will back these key industries and unlock the benefits for our economy and our healthcare system.

“A Labour government will ensure Scotland is at the global forefront of life sciences and on the cutting edge of medical research, making these industries an unstoppable force in our economy.

“This is an opportunity for change that Scotland cannot afford to miss.”