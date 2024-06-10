Man, 64, charged with voyeurism at Taylor Swift concert

A 64-year-old man has been charged with alleged voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concerts.

Police Scotland said the man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence during the concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

The American star kicked off the UK leg of her international Eras tour on Friday with the first of three consecutive dates at Murrayfield.

She played to a capacity crowd of almost 73,000 each time, and she told fans that made the gigs the highest attended stadium concerts in Scottish history.