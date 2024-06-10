Lucy Letby to go on trial accused of the attempted murder of a baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby will go on trial today over an allegation that she attempted to murder a baby girl.

In August 2023, Letby, 34, of Hereford, was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

The jury in Letby’s 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

Lucy Letby, 34, will go on trial accused of the attempted murder of a baby girl at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Monday at the same court, the former neonatal nurse will be retried over one of those counts – an allegation that she tried to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

The retrial is estimated to last up to four weeks.

Letby, who denied all the charges, was cleared of two counts of attempted murder at the original trial.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.