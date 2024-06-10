Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future

Sir Ed Davey’s thrill-seeking antics were back in play as the General Election campaign continued on Monday.

Published
It was a roller coaster of a day for Sir Ed Davey who braved the rides at Thorpe Park after launching the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto, as the General Election campaign trail continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a nursery in Nuneaton where they were held to account by toddling voters of the future as the party unveiled its plans for childcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Horsham, West Sussex grabbing a cuppa with the locals as he said he hoped the public would forgive him for leaving D-Day events early, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched the party’s economic policy in Westminster.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey takes on the Rush ride during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, whilst on the General Election campaign trail
Thrill-seeking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey takes on the Rush ride during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, while on the General Election campaign trail (Lucy North/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Lumiere London
Sir Ed puts on his serious face for the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Lumiere London (Lucy North/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as the Party unveils its plans for childcare
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson were surrounded during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as the Party unveils its plans for childcare
Photobomb! Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Say cheese! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a selfie taken with a local at a cafe in Squires Garden Centre in Crawley, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuels at a neighbourhood watch meeting at the Dog & Bacon pub in Horsham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage is seeing red at an announcement of the party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London (James Manning/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage (right) and Richard Tice announce their party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage (right) and Richard Tice announce their party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London (James Manning/PA)
