Police open new murder probe scene after man’s remains found in nature reserve

Police have opened up a new scene in the investigation into the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in a nature reserve.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4, with remains discovered at other locations later the same month.

Detectives closed down the Boggart Hole Clough scene on Wednesday “after making significant recoveries” and opened up another in Parr Fold Park in Worsley, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The force added that they have been able to build a “fuller” timeline of events that has led to the new scene being opened.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s serious crime division, said: “We have worked our way through a number of scenes, and this continues to be a big piece of work for us and the scale of this is unprecedented as we push forward with our investigation.

“Today, although we have closed our scene at Boggart Hole Clough, we will be opening another scene at Parr Fold Park in Worsley. This is also a well-used public space in Salford and we understand the disruption this may cause to those who live in the nearby area but we need to do this.

“We are working as efficiently as we can but we need to search as thoroughly as possible for Stuart’s family so they can have the answers they need to process his death.”

He continued: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and also their gratitude, as we have had a number of members of the public thanking officers for their work whilst we completed our searches at Boggart Hole Clough.

“We know that this is a public space that we had to close for a number of days but ultimately our searches are providing us with more evidence that we need to progress our investigation.”

His family paid tribute to him as a “unique and endearing character” who loved food, his garden, music and “a flutter on the horses”.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have been charged with the murder.