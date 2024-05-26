What the papers say – May 26

The General Election and the FA Cup final dominate the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

Pictures of Manchester United’s victory at Wembley feature on several front pages, but it is the Conservatives’ plan for a form of national service which dominates the headlines.

The Sunday Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the plan for 18-year-olds to serve in the armed forces for a year or carry out community service will engender a “renewed sense of pride in our country”.

The Sunday Times reports 30,000 full-time positions will be made available in the military or in cyber-security training as it rounds up the latest campaign news.

Both the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express opt for the same headline with the Prime Minister’s vow to bring back national service.

The Observer looks elsewhere on the election trail as it focuses on an interview with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, who accuses the Tories of making £64 billion of unfunded spending commitments.

Away from the election, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People lead with the news TV presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

And the Daily Star Sunday recounts the tale of a woman who suffered amnesia after a sexual encounter.