Girl to face trial accused of attempted murder over alleged school stabbings

A teenage girl will face trial later this year accused of stabbing two teachers and a pupil at a school.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on a school premises in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

She appeared before Swansea Crown Court via video link from youth detention where she spoke only to confirm her name.

Police officers outside Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, in April (Ben Birchall/PA)

The teenager was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges she faces and was remanded into custody by Judge Geraint Walters.

A further hearing was scheduled for August 12 and a three-week trial date was fixed to begin on September 30.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, went into lockdown on April 24 after the alleged incident at the end of morning break.

Two teachers: Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were hurt in the incident but have since been released from hospital.