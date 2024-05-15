What the papers say – May 15

A wide range of stories feature on the front of Wednesday’s newspapers with little agreement on the main story of the day.

The Times opts for guidance to schools which rules out teaching about changing gender identity as well as ruling out “explicit” conversations about sex until the age of 13.

“No more gender dogma” is the take of the Daily Mail, which says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is set to unveil proposals to ban sex education completely to pupils under nine.

The Daily Telegraph features the same story, but leads on an article by policing minister Chris Philp calling for an increase in stop and search to tackle knife crime.

Knife crime also occupies the front page of The Independent with a senior officer saying police need help to tackle the issue.

The Metro concentrates on emergency food parcels after The Trussell Trust said the number has doubled in the last five years.

Migration occupies the front page of the Daily Express which says reforms provide a “fighting chance” of cutting numbers to 150,000 people a year.

The i turns its attention to weight loss jabs, saying the race is on in a “gold rush” to provide treatments.

The Guardian looks overseas as it reports on the US warning Georgia not to side with Russia amid protests in the former Soviet state.

Ant McPartlin declares he is “a mess” in the Daily Mirror and says his wife Anne-Marie is “a legend” after the birth of their first child.

Mining firm Anglo American’s plans to break itself up to thwart a takeover bid is the central story in the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star warns we have been off the mark with our toilet etiquette.