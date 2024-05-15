Police concern over teenagers illegally buying knives online

Underage teenagers buying knives online remains “a really concerning picture” for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

The national lead for policing knife crime, Commander Stephen Clayman, said forces in England and Wales are keen to cut off the supply of weapons as part of efforts to stop injuries and deaths.

Knives are being sold illegally to under 18s via social media channels including TikTok, Snapchat and those run by Meta, he said.

Speaking ahead of a week of police action to tackle knife crime, he told journalists: “It’s still a really concerning picture in terms of the accessibility of knives online.”

Actor Idris Elba has campaigned for stricter laws around zombie knives and machetes (Yui Mok/PA)

All police forces in England and Wales will ramp up action for a week this month as part of Operation Sceptre, and again in November.

Official figures show that knife crime rose by 7% in the year to December 2023.

In the year to March 2023, 82% of teenage homicide victims were killed with a knife, compared to 73% in the previous year.

The Home Office announced on Tuesday that it would give £3.5 million additional funding for research and development of new technologies which would allow knives to be detected from a distance when a suspect passes through two points.

An additional £547,863 will also be given to the Metropolitan Police to fund four more live facial recognition camera vans.

Laws around zombie knives, machetes and swords are to be tightened up from September, giving police greater powers to seize weapons found in private properties.

It will be illegal to possess, sell, manufacture or transport zombie-style knives and machetes, and the maximum penalty for the possession of these and other banned weapons will also increase from six months to two years.

A surrender and compensation scheme is due to launch in the summer.