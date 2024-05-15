Emma Barnett begins Today programme tenure with Led Zeppelin and Britney Spears

Emma Barnett kicked off her first morning presenting BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme, saying it was “a pleasure to be here”.

The journalist and broadcaster left Woman’s Hour in April to join the morning news show.

Opening her first show at 6am on Wednesday, she said: “Good morning, what a pleasure to be here. It’s 6 o’clock on Wednesday 15th of May. This is Today with Amol Rajan and Emma Barnett.”

Barnett joins the Today line-up alongside Rajan, Justin Webb, Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Nick Robinson.

At the end of the programme, Barnett shared some of the songs on her music playlist when her alarm went off just after 3am on Wednesday morning, which included Led Zeppelin and Britney Spears.

Barnett and Rajan hug after the show (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Writing on X after the show, she said: “That’s a wrap. 1st @bbcradio4 breakfast programme done.

“Thank you to our incredible listeners & the whole @BBCr4today team. And of course, @amolrajan.

“Thrilling to play some ace tunes at the end from my new Today prog playlist… And yes we did end on Led Zepp and Britney.”

During the programme Barnett challenged policing minister Chris Philp on his call for police forces to increase stop and search.

She also spoke to James Coates, the son of Ian Coates, who was killed in the Nottingham stabbing attacks, after judges ruled his killer’s sentence was not unduly lenient.