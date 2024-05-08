TSB to shut 36 bank branches and cut 250 jobs amid digital shift

Banking group TSB has said it is closing 36 branches and cutting 250 jobs across the business.

The job cuts will be in the fraud operations department of the bank, central operations and staff who work at the branches earmarked for closure.

The latest round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to May next year.

Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a “grave mistake”.

“These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network,” Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said.

Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.

A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.