Will Ferrell becomes latest Hollywood star to invest in English football club

Will Ferrell has become the latest Hollywood star to invest in an English football club, the PA news agency understands.

The American actor, 56, has bought a stake in the owners of Leeds United Football Club, 49ers Enterprises, joining the likes of Gladiator actor Russell Crowe and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Ferrell is also co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

Will Ferrell at a Premier League match at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

On the same trip, he saw Wealdstone lose to Wrexham AFC, the Welsh club owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Since taking 100% ownership of Wrexham in February 2021, the pair have contributed to worldwide attention for the team.

They have also created a documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, which chronicles their journey with the football club.

The show, which has had two seasons with a third series launched this month, has earned five Emmys including outstanding unstructured reality programme.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds United are in the Championship – the second tier of English football – after missing an opportunity to be promoted to the Premier League on Saturday.

The club was defeated by Southampton 2-1 on the final day of the regular Championship season while Ipswich won 2-0 against Huddersfield, securing them promotion to the top flight.

Ferrell is best known for his comedic roles in films such as Elf, Anchorman and Blades Of Glory.

He was also a part of the star-studded cast of last summer’s blockbuster Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The actor played the chief executive of toy company Mattel, who produced the original Barbie doll.