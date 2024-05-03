Family pay tribute to man whose remains were discovered in nature reserve

The family of the man whose remains were discovered in a nature reserve, sparking a murder probe, have paid tribute to him.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, his family said they were “united in grief”.

“We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart’s untimely death and the manner in which he died,” the family said.

Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

“He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

“He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP.”

Police said Mr Everett was local to the area.

On Monday, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were charged with murder.

Remains were also found at two more locations over the weekend, and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday and will next appear in court on July 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date of March 3 next year was fixed by Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.