‘Eunuch maker’ ringleader wanted to be ‘architect of his own body’, court told

The ringleader of an extreme body modifications website was driven towards the subculture by a desire to be “the architect of his own body” after his marriage broke down, a court has heard.

Through his “eunuch maker” site, Marius Gustavson and other “like-minded individuals” carried out multiple mutilations, “the scale of which is without precedent”, prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC previously told the Old Bailey.

The 46-year-old Norwegian required hospital treatment after having his penis and leg removed during body modification procedures.

Rashvinderjeet Panesar, defending Gustavson, said the breakdown of his 11 year marriage in 2016 which had “kept him stable”, was a “trigger” for his extreme activities.

“When it came to an end it sent him into a spiral,” Mr Panesar said.

“He had a desire to be the architect of his own body.

“His modification led him to feelings of empowerment.”

Gustavson had not participated in any body modification before the end of his marriage, Mr Panesar said.

“Arch manipulator” Gustavson, of Haringey, north London, has previously admitted charges including conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He appeared for sentence alongside six other men who had all admitted their part in the lucrative scheme.

The charges relate to 13 victims who are being safeguarded by specialist detectives.

The wide-ranging conspiracy also involved the removal and trade of body parts, the court was told.

Ms Carberry said Peter Wates, a retired former member of the Royal Society of Chemists, had been “in the business of purchasing body parts from Gustavson”.

During a police raid on the South Wales home of David Carruthers, “testicles were found in a chest freezer”, the prosecutor said.

Gustavson pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm, five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of criminal property contrary to Section 329(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Ion Ciucur, 30, of Gretna, Scotland, Wates, 66, of Purley, Surrey, Stefan Scharf, 61, of no fixed address, David Carruthers 61, Atkin, 38, Ashley Williams, 32, all of Newport, Gwent, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm.

The sentencing hearing continues.