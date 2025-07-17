EasyJet boss hits out at ‘unacceptable’ French air traffic control strikes

Strikes by French air traffic control (ATC) workers are creating “unexpected and significant costs for all airlines”, easyJet’s boss said.

Kenton Jarvis, chief executive of the Luton-based carrier, warned that the industrial action is presenting “unacceptable challenges”.

Tens of thousands of passengers were disrupted when French ATC staff walked out on July 3 and 4 in a dispute over working conditions.

Ryanair said another strike on Wednesday disrupted the travel plans of 30,000 of its passengers.

Mr Jarvis said: “We are extremely unhappy with the strike action by the French ATC in early July, which as well as presenting unacceptable challenges for customers and crew also created unexpected and significant costs for all airlines.”