‘Critical incident’ declared amid reports of Tube station stabbings

A “critical incident” has been declared in north-east London, an MP for the area said, amid reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station.

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

The Metropolitan Police wrote on X: “Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.

“Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.

“A man has been arrested.”