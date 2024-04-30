Boy, 13, killed in stabbings incident as sword-wielding suspect arrested

A 13-year-old boy has died following multiple stabbings in east London as a sword-wielding suspect remains in custody after being tasered by police.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said five people were injured in the attack in Hainault.

Two Met officers suffered wounds that both require surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

(PA Graphics)

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Speaking at a press conference near the scene, Mr Bell said: “You will be aware that a serious incident occurred here at this location this morning.

“Police and ambulance services were called and deployed to a number of casualties.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.

“The child’s family are being supported firstly by my local officers and now with some specialist officers.”

Mr Bell refused to be drawn on claims the suspect had been previously arrested.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell reads a statement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “I’m not going to be commenting on any of those questions other than the information that I’ve released. We will share that information when we feel it’s appropriate and when we know the answers.”

A neighbour from nearby Laing Close, who witnessed the attacks, told the PA news agency he could “not stop envisioning the boy’s face”.

James Fernando, 39, said the suspect had asked one of his neighbours to “take the telephone from him to tell whoever was on the phone his location”.

He told PA: “Within two seconds after that she’s realised something isn’t right, started running and he’s pulled a samurai sword from the back of his trouser.

“She’s shouted to the other neighbour – a Nigerian boy who was on his way to school.

“As he’s turned around, he’s struck him on the face… he was dead on the spot.

“It’s quite traumatising now. I can’t stop envisioning the boy’s face.”