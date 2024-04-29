Aircraft refuellers at Heathrow call off planned strike

A planned strike by workers who refuel aircraft at Heathrow has been called off after they accepted a new pay and conditions offer.

Members of Unite employed by AFS were due to walk out for 72 hours on May 4.

The union said that after negotiations, AFS has agreed to improve the pension and sick leave offered to new workers to bring them closer in line with existing staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is another victory for Unite in its campaign for members’ pay and conditions and workers at AFS should be congratulated for standing firm against their employer and winning these improved terms.”