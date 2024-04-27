Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

The annual event sees cyclists in period costumes travel through the streets of London.

Tweed Run – London

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Tweed Run – London
Riders during the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Riders gather before the start of run (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
The annual event has become a feature of the capital’s calendar (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
A bicycle made for two (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
A rider takes a break (Jeff Moore/PA)

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.

Tweed Run – London
A four-legged participant joins the throng (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
One of several penny farthings (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
One bike would have passed for a Harley-Davidson (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Riders gather before the start (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Final preparations for the run (Jeff Moore/PA)
