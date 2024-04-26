Teachers ‘cannot comprehend’ school stabbing incident

Two teachers who were injured in an alleged knife attack by a teenage girl at their school have thanked the community for the support they have received – saying how difficult it is to “comprehend” what happened.

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin were stabbed during an incident at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday.

They were allegedly attacked by a 13-year-old student at the end of the morning break in an incident that also saw a pupil injured.

Police and forensic investigators at Amman Valley School on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, was placed into lockdown for several hours.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment to knife injuries, but were discharged the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Ms Elias, an assistant headteacher at the school, said: “From the bottom of my heart, my family and I would like to say a huge thank you for all the messages we have received from far and wide over the past few days.

“I am deeply indebted to the police, ambulance service, and the NHS staff in Morriston for their excellent care and quick response.

“Many thanks also to the air ambulance for their excellent care of my colleague, Liz. This is another example of how vital this service is to us in Wales.

“Three of us were taken to hospital with injuries, but this incident has had an enormous impact on my colleagues and the wonderful pupils we have at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.

“I cannot comprehend what staff and pupils experienced on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank all members of staff for prioritising the welfare and safety of pupils at the school for four hours, and the pupils for responding so maturely and sensibly in a situation that no one expects to happen.

“One of our school’s core values is ‘resilience’, and there is no doubt that pupils have demonstrated this value in coping with a situation they should never have experienced.

“The last few days have shown that there is no other community quite like the Ysgol Dyffryn Aman community, and we will be working to support each other in the coming days and weeks.

“Many thanks to the parents of the school for their co-operation and understanding at such a difficult time and of course to the wider community and external agencies who have been so willing to support the staff and pupils.

“I understand that there has been great interest in this incident, but for the benefit of my family, colleagues, and pupils, I now ask for privacy.”

Ms Hopkin, who is an additional learning needs co-ordinator, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support shown to me and my family since the incident on Wednesday.

“I am deeply indebted to all the emergency services for their quick response and for the care provided to me and others who were admitted to hospital.

“Ysgol Dyffryn Aman is a big part of my life, and it is hard to comprehend that this has happened.

“However, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our school community for all the support and kind messages that I have received.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kindness from the close community that we have here.

“I believe what we need now is time to reflect on what has happened and therefore ask for privacy for the school, myself and my family, so we can take this time to reflect and recover.”

Following the incident a teenage girl was charged with three counts of attempted murder and was remanded to youth detention accommodation when she appeared in court on Friday.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also accused of possessing a bladed article on a school premises.

She will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 24.