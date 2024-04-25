Jack Whitehall reacts to Prince of Wales branding his comedy ‘dad-like’

Comedian Jack Whitehall has said the Prince Of Wales describing his comedy style as “dad-like” is an “outrageous shading”.

On Thursday, the future King made a surprise visit to a school in West Midlands after a pupil requested he come and learn about their mental health campaign.

During the trip, William was asked to join pupils from St Michael’s Church of England School in Sandwell for the light-hearted “dad joke” segment of their radio show, which seeks to tackle the stigma around male mental health.

In a pre-recorded piece, William told the listeners: “I’ve been asked to produce a dad joke, so I’m trying to channel Jack Whitehall, because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like.

“I think what I’ll do is I’ll say a joke which is Charlotte’s favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me.”

The royal said “knock knock” and when the pupils said “who’s there”, the royal replied “Interrupting cow” and as the group tried to say “interrupting cow who?” he made them laugh by saying “Mooo”.

Whitehall later posted a comedic video on Instagram of him reacting to the clip, where he can first be seen looking flattered that the royal was turning to him for inspiration.

As William brands his comedy style as “dad-like”, his face drops and he appears shocked.

As he listens to the Prince of Wales’s knock-knock joke, the comedian shakes his head with disapproval before picking up a notebook and scribbling down some words as he givens the camera a knowing look.

The Prince of Wales speaks with students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands (Oli Scarff/PA)

Alongside the post, he wrote: “An outrageous shading from the future King” and tagged the post “#DadJokes #theregoesmyknighthood”.

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt was among those to react to the post as she commented laughing emojis.

Comedian and actor Whitehall, 35, is known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating stand-up comedy sets and starring in the sitcom Bad Education.

He also gained further popularity after starring alongside his father, Michael Whitehall, 84, in the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which sees the duo travel around the world together.

Whitehall welcomed his first child with his partner, model Roxy Horner, last year.